COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — District 11 officials say there were no serious injuries after a bus carrying elementary school students was hit by another vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cimarron Street and Weber Street. District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said the bus was taking students from Columbia Elementary School to an after-school program.

Ashby said some injuries were reported, but none of them are serious.

The crash is blocking eastbound Cimarron Street and southbound Weber Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

