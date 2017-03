DIVIDE, Colo. — You don’t have to fly all the way to Africa to go on a safari when there are several great parks right here in the U.S., including the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Divide.

The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center is in the running for top honor in USA Today’s 10 Best Safari Parks in the U.S.

Visitors to the wildlife sanctuary park in Divide get up close and personal with exotic and endangered animals from around the country and the world.

The center is also a non-profit and focuses on providing a safe haven for unwanted wolf-dogs.

It believes in educating the public on how important wolves, coyotes and foxes are to our ecosystem.

Right now the park is number one!

You can help them keep that spot by casting your vote from now until March 27.

>> Click here to cast your vote!