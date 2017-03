COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A rural community along Highway 115 hosted its annual What a Crock Chili Cook-Off Sunday.

The event raised money for the Southwest Highway 115 Volunteer Fire Department, which has fought two grass fires in the past few months.

More than three quarters of the fire protection district in unincorporated El Paso County does not have fire hydrants, so water has to be hauled in. The truck that currently does the job is more than 40 years old and needs to be replaced.

“It’s called a water tender truck, and it’s a truck that actually will haul water to where they’re fighting the fire and it’s going to be double in size than the one we have now, so it’s going to be a 2,000-gallon water tender truck,” Kristan Rigdon from the Highway 115 Citizens Advisory Committee said.

The truck the department is trying to get costs $25,000. Without help from the community, it’s more than the district can afford.