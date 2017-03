COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 1987 homicide in Colorado Springs.

Army Spc. Darlene Krashoc was found dead in a Colorado Springs parking lot on March 17, 1987. At the time of her death, Krashoc was an active duty solder stationed at Fort Carson. She was assigned to the 73rd Maintenance Company.

The night before her death, Krashoc went drinking and dancing at a club called Shuffles with some members of her unit. The club was located at 1861 South Academy Boulevard. She was seen leaving the club between midnight and 1 a.m.

Police found her body around 5:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of 2710 South Academy Boulevard, which was then the Korean Club Restaurant.

Evidence showed her body had been taken to the parking lot after she was killed.

After a thorough investigation, the case eventually went cold. In 2004 and 2011, the case was reopened for additional testing. DNA tests found a male DNA profile on several pieces of evidence.

In 2016, investigators submitted 27 pieces of evidence to the Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory for additional DNA testing. They then sought the services of a company that specializes in DNA phenotyping–the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

The analysis predicted the suspect’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape. Investigators also produced a composite snapshot showing what the suspect might have looked at age 25, and what he might look like now, at age 50 or 55. The exact age of the suspect is unknown.

The analysis indicates the suspect had fair or very fair skin, hazel or green eyes, brown or black hair, and some freckles.

Because the snapshots are based only on DNA, they don’t take into account environmental factors, like smoking drinking, or diet, or variable factors like facial hair, hairstyle, and scars.

Both snapshots are available above.

Investigators said the DNA results “have greatly assisted in narrowing down and prioritizing any remaining suspects.” They’re now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. If the snapshots resemble someone you may know or knew at that time, you’re asked to call 1-844-ARMY-CID, call 571-305-4375, or email Crime Tips at Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil . You can also call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).