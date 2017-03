COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 4-year-old girl is recovering after she was hit by a car in a northwestern Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. on Julynn Road, which is near the intersection of Allegheny Drive and Centennial Boulevard. Police said the girl ran into the street while playing. She failed to look both ways and was hit by a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old man, according to police.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple fractures. She has since been released.

Police said the incident was captured by two surveillance cameras attached to a house across the street. Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and determined the driver was within the speed limit of 25 mph. Police said no citations will be issued.