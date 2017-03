COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two hours. More than 100 bags of trash. 35 volunteers.

That’s what it took to clean up several homeless camps Saturday along the Greenway Trail.

The folks at UpaDowna spent their morning getting their hands dirty so our trails will stay nice and pretty.

