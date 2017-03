BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A pair of snowboarders in Colorado were chased by a moose and captured it on camera.

Two friends making a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday were joined by this unexpected guest.

Cheri, the person filming, says she turned around to make sure her friend was still there – and that’s when they realized a moose was running after them!

You can see the animal keeping its distance but still keeping an eye on the girls.

They eventually moved off to the side and the moose continued on its way.