FOUNTAIN, Colo — Over a hundred veterans who are motorcycle riders came together to help one of their own.

Robert Dickinson lost everything, including his three dogs, in a fire at the end of February.

It’s been rough going ever since.

“Did you expect veterans in our community to step like this for you,” asked reporter Kody Fisher.

“No. I just expected to keep building. Doing what I do,” said Dickinson.

Help was right around the corner.

“It wasn’t long when we all go together and said, ‘we need to do something.’ it’s what we do for veterans in our community. That’s what we ride for. That’s what we’re all about,” said the President of American Legion Post 2008 Frank Serrano.

“No matter whether we’re in service or out of service, some of these guys have been out of the service for 20-30 years. We all still stick together as a community. We all still have that mindset that we’re never going to leave a fallen comrade,” said American Legion Post 5 rider Ryan Abernethy.

They raised $4,250 for Robert.

“Very important; that man lost everything; his dogs, his house, his medals. I mean, that’s something that veterans live for. It may not get us a cup of coffee, but the medals are the memories,” said the President of American Legion Post 209 rider Bob Caddell.

Seeing all of the riders here helping him get back on his feet, “it makes me realize why I served this nation. We are a special place on this planet,” said Dickinson.

It’s more than that.

“You lose a home and you gain a family. It’s kinda amazing,” said Dickinson.

The riders are also introducing Robert to pit bull puppies, to help him heal over the dogs he lost in the fire.