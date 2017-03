COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While parts of the nation are still dealing with winter weather, believe it or not, spring is right around the corner.

Daylight Saving Time started today at 2 a.m., meaning our clocks have jumped ahead one hour.

But careful when you’re out on the streets now that Daylight Saving has begun.

A study by the University of Colorado found fatal car accidents went up by 6 percent in the 6 days right after the time change when people lose an hour of sleep.

But the number of accidents did not go up after the fall change when we get an extra hour of sleep.

There have been efforts from time to time in different states to either not observe Daylight Saving Time or stay in it all the time.

Right now, Hawaii and most of Arizona do not change their clocks.