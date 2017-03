COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Meet Savanah Overturf.

“Describe myself in one word?” she said as she paused for a few seconds before answering. “Fabulous.”

Fabulous doesn’t even begin to describe the 24-year-old from Loveland who won the title of Miss Amazing Queen of Colorado just a couple months ago.

When recalling the state competition in Broomfield, Overturf says it was great to meet new people with whom she shared a connection.

“It was nice to fit in and make new friends, just see others with the same goals as you,” she said. “I thought it would be a good platform to show who I was and I mostly thought it would be a fun day. I didn’t think I’d win or anything like that.”

But winning is exactly what she did.

Overturf will represent the Centennial State for the first time ever in the 5th annual National Miss Amazing competition this August in Chicago.

Miss Amazing is not your typical beauty pageant by any means.

“It has nothing to do with beauty, it’s more about coming out of your shell,” Overturf said.

The nearly 10-year-old pageant held its first event in Omaha, Nebraska back in 2007 with a handful of volunteers and a 13-year-old girl’s dream of creating something for Special Olympics athletes.

Miss Amazing’s mission is to provide opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment.

Overturf elaborated more on what that means for her.

“I personally don’t think anyone has a disability, some disabilities make you better at different things,” Overturf said. “It’s all about what does it mean to you to have these different disabilities and what makes you special.”

For the optional talent portion of the pageant, Overturf recited some of her very own poetry.

In the poem, she discusses her life living with disabilities.

At age 4, she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and Tourette’s. Later on, she was also diagnosed with autism and epilepsy.

Both her mother and father are also disabled.

“It was tough to go through as a young child,” she said.

Growing up as a kid with four disabilities wasn’t easy. Overturf was just in kindergarten when the bullying began.

“I was bullied all through school for different things, people didn’t understand who I was,” she said. “I had things thrown at me – candy, pencils – things were written on my desk.”

She recalled one specific incident that happened when she was in the second grade.

“We’d stand outside in a line before class and she’d stand behind me and say I breathe funny because I breathed through my mouth,” she said. “She’d call me buck teeth, I was so scared of her.”

Overturf was so terrified she didn’t want to go back to school.

“I’d come home crying every day, it was too much,” she said.

The solution came when she was in the middle of her freshman year at Loveland High School. She joined other students with disabilities in a self-contained classroom.

Even though she was technically at the same school, that classroom made all the difference for Overturf as she began to thrive in the classroom’s different programs, which “taught more life skills.”

Overturf said she’s been fortunate to have several people in her life that have helped her move forward.

From a reading teacher spending extra time to work with her to a junior high school custodian helping show her the ropes around school when things got tough during lunch, Overturf says there’s always been someone for her, and there will always be someone for others.

“It might take a while, but there is someone,” she said.

Overturf knows other kids may be experiencing some of the same things she did when she was young.

“Just keep going, keep your head held high,” she said. “Know that you’re not alone. [There are] Thousands of people out there who go through the same thing you go through every day.”

She still struggles daily with things such as beauty and confidence like many others, but she said overall she likes to have a positive outlook on life.

Aside from the pageant world, she’s a full-time student at a community college in Loveland. She aspires to be a teacher or public speaker.

“I want to show people who are younger that want to achieve the same types of things – you can do whatever you want,” she said. “I want to be the teacher I looked up to.”

For the past two years, she’s been involved with Special Olympics of Colorado as a member of the Loveland swim team.

She also plays for the volleyball and softball teams.

Despite her busy schedule, she says she’s focused on the road to Chicago.

She’s penning a new poem which she’ll recite for the talent portion of the upcoming week-long event.

Just this weekend she scored her evening gown at a local Goodwill store.

Currently, she’s going around town looking for sponsors to help her get to the Windy City.

Overturf’s GoFundMe page has racked up a little over $1,200 as of Sunday morning. Her goal is to raise $6,000, which will cover registration fees, transportation, hotel, food, and ticket costs.

“I’ve never been anywhere except here and Long Island [New York]” she laughed. “This trip means the world to me. I can show others I am something, I can reach as many people as possible – even reach the world. It takes just one person to change your view.”

Overturf remembered one specific moment at the state pageant.

“Someone approached me saying I changed their views on disabilities, it was so great,” she said. “Hopefully that one person will tell others. I want everyone to be recognized not just on their disability, but on all the other things they have to offer.”

>> Click here to help send Savanah to National Miss Amazing in Chicago.