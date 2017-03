COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An American Ninja Warrior from Boulder is making his way to Colorado Springs.

Brian Arnold has been on almost every season of the hit show.

On Tuesday, March 14, he’s holding a seminar at Pure Bouldering Gym located at 1408 S. 8th Street, where he’ll be talking about what it took for him to train for it.

People will get to watch him tackle the homemade Ninja Warrior obstacles built right outside the gym.

The event is free for gym members and $10 for non-members to attend.