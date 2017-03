COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Walmart has a birthday surprise for its customers this weekend.

Walmart is declaring Sunday, March 12 everybody’s birthday!

To celebrate, they will be giving out one free cupcake to each person at their Supercenters from 1 to 4 p.m., regardless of when their actual birthday is.

Customers just have to show up and pick between a chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream or whipped frosting.

Walmart expects to give away 3 million cupcakes.

