COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Get a load of these colorful cups to welcome spring!

They will soon be showing up on Starbucks shelves beginning Thursday, March 16.

Each size (tall, grande, venti) gets one of these pastel-colored cups with white dots and hand-drawn designs like suns and umbrellas.

The cups will only be available for a few days in participating stores.

This is the first time the coffee chain is introducing a spring hot beverage cup.

They are renowned for their winter, autumn and summer cups.

Spring officially arrives March 20.