Saturday morning we’re highlighting our first responder heroes – not one, but two men who responded to the Planned Parenthood attack.

They’re paramedics who step up when situations become life-threatening.

Cameron Halverson and Bo Hutchinson weren’t able to tell us exactly what they did that that day, but their captain says they showed the same courage and kindness they display every shift.

Halverson and Hutchinson are members of the Tactical Emergency Medical Services, a program founded in Colorado Springs back in 1994.

At that time, it was one of the only programs of its kind in the nation.

Hometown Heroes will get their awards March 16 during a dinner at The Broadmoor.

