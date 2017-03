COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Spring is almost here, and you know what that means – the beginning of Daylight Saving Time!

This weekend we’re springing forward.

Tomorrow – Sunday, March 12 – you will lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of daylight.

There are theories that the time change was meant to benefit farmers by providing more daylight time to harvest their crops.

Another possible reason is to save energy.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed tonight, or officially at 2 a.m. Sunday.