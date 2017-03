COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a two-car crash that left two people injured Friday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 GMC pickup truck was traveling northbound on Constitution Avenue heading into the intersection of Marksheffel when a 2006 Saturn sedan traveling southbound on Constitution turned left onto Marksheffel.

The Saturn turned in front of the GMC, colliding into its right side, troopers say.

The driver of the GMC, 37-year-old Noah Hunter of Meeteetse, Wyoming, along with two passengers, was not injured.

The driver of the Saturn, 34-year-old Thomas Garcia of Colorado Springs, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A 33-year-old passenger in the Saturn from Colorado Springs was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.