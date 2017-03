DIVIDE, Colo. — A California woman is facing multiple charges after she dragged and ran over her boyfriend during a fight outside a bar Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it happened around 4:20 p.m. outside Russ’ Place on County Road 5 in Divide. The suspect, 44-year-old Lori Smith of Tustin, California, had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend outside the bar. The boyfriend was standing outside the SUV when Smith put it into reverse, dragging him over a 10-foot retaining wall to a lower parking lot. She then put the SUV into drive, ran over the victim again, and sped away.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he is in critical condition.

Deputies found Smith and the SUV on the side of Highway 24 about two miles east of Divide. It had extensive damage, including a flat front tire.

Smith was arrested on charges of vehicular assault, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, driving with a revoked license, and domestic violence. She is being held in the Teller County jail on $10,000 bond.