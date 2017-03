COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she was caught parking in traffic, kicking passing cars, and mooning drivers in several locations across Colorado Springs Friday morning, according to police.

Police said it started around 10:45 a.m., when they got a call about a woman who was parked perpendicular to traffic in the area of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. Police said she was getting in and out of her car and standing in traffic with her pants down, causing a scene.

The woman then headed north on Academy Boulevard. Dispatch got several calls about her stopping in the southbound lanes, running in and out of traffic, and kicking passing cars.

A few minutes later, she was spotted in the area of Uintah Street and Nevada Avenue. She had her pants down and was mooning cars as they passed by, according to police.

Officers caught up with the woman in the area of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road. She got out of her car on Garden of the Gods and pulled her pants down in the intersection, according to police. As officers approached her, she got back into her car and headed west on Garden of the Gods, running a red light. She crossed over into the eastbound lanes and continued to head west. She then made a u-turn and got onto southbound Interstate 25. She was driving about 35 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic when officers decided to use a boxing-in maneuver to stop her, according to police.

Officers used four patrol cars to box her in and force her to stop in the center median of the interstate. She was then arrested.

As she was being treated by medical personnel, police learned she had a mental medical issue. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.