COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying residents about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to a new residence in Colorado Springs.

Larry Simms, 42, is now living at the Capri Motel on East Platte Avenue just east of Circle Drive. He previously lived on Starlight Circle in southeastern Colorado Springs.

Sims was convicted of three counts of sexual assault in El Paso County in 2010. Police said he sexually assaulted an adult woman.

Sims was also convicted of prohibited use of a weapon in 1993, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana in 1996, theft in 2000, disorderly conduct in 2001, felony menacing in 2003, harassment in 2004, possession of a schedule two controlled substance in 2008, and assault in 2010, according to police.

Sims is described as a black man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 166 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police said he is unemployed and does not have a car.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Police are required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Sims is one of 16 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs. Three of them live at the Capri Motel.

