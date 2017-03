PUEBLO, Colo. — The sheriff’s office is investigating after a man died while he was in law enforcement custody.

Deputies said the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of DUI. He was arrested by a Colorado State Patrol trooper and was taken to the Pueblo County judicial building to be booked into jail. Deputies had just finished the booking process and were preparing to take the man to jail when he had a medical emergency, according to the sheriff’s office. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.

An autopsy will determine how the man died.

The sheriff’s office said their policies and procedures were followed, and they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.