MONUMENT, Colo. — Police are trying to identify the man who robbed a woman who had just cashed her paycheck at the Monument King Soopers Thursday.

Police said it happened around 11:30 a.m. at the store on West Baptist Road. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was at the store with her two small children, according to police. She cashed her paycheck at the customer service counter and then put the money in an envelope. As she left the store, a man ran up from behind her and snatched the envelope from her hand. The robber got into a waiting car and sped away.

Surveillance video showed the man had been standing behind the woman in the customer service line. He watched the transaction, then followed her out of the store and committed the crime, according to police.

Police said the victim is a single mother and recently moved here from out of state. They said the loss of her paycheck will be devastating to her finances.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. He was wearing jeans, a black hoodie with a Colorado state flag logo, and a black beanie. He left in a black Nissan Maxima that had license plates that weren’t registered to it.

A surveillance photo of the suspect is available above. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call police at 719-481-3253.