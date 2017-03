COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Thousands of people in Colorado could be impacted by new revelations about DUI testing.

Someone who works for the company that makes the breathalyzer machine is claiming that the certifications for an unknown number of machines were forged.

According to them, this has been going on since 2013.

These machines are used by every law enforcement agency in the state.

Dylan Ozzello has never had a DUI, but he still doesn’t like learning this.

“Not good. Not good, because I’ve known many good people who’ve been impacted, who have been falsely accused,” said Ozzello.

The certification of the intoxilyzer 9000 is extremely important.

“If there’s any issues with the certification that can compromise the admissibility in the courtroom and the reliability of the test results,” said Attorney Tim Bussey.

Meaning this could jeopardize convictions, trials, and plea deals.

“We don’t know the scope and depth of how big the problem is at this point,” said Bussey.

As a driver, if you ever get pulled over suspected of a DI, you expect that the equipment that police will use to determine if you’re drunk will work properly.

One driver said this makes him question if it does.

“Credibility and making sure that they’re accurate, as it can seriously jeopardize somebodies wellbeing,” said Ozzello.

It can compromise more than that for someone.

“Whether it be employment opportunities or just in general. It’s one of those things that follows a person,” said Ozzello.

Drivers simply deserve fairness.

“Everybody wants to keep drunk drivers off the road, but the last thing you want to do is wrongfully convict somebody, or accuse somebody who’s actually innocent,” said Bussey.

“You want accuracy, because it is going to follow you. Not just that day, but the rest of your life in many instances,” said Ozzello.

The Colorado Criminal Defense Bar is requesting that Governor Hickenlooper step in and order an investigation into this problem.