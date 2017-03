Related Coverage Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist has died of injuries he sustained in a crash near downtown Colorado Springs Saturday.

Police said Jeffrey Blaine, 52, of Colorado Springs died Wednesday.

Blaine was involved in a crash around 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Institute Street. Police said Blaine was headed eastbound on Pikes Peak Avenue when he hit an SUV that was turning left from westbound Pikes Peak Avenue onto Institute Street.

Police said Blaine was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries on Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Police said drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is the fourth traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year.