COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after a standoff at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m., they went to arrest a wanted fugitive at New Horizon Apartments on El Camino Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. The suspect, 38-year-old Kyle Skinner, had felony warrants for his arrest.

As officers arrived, Skinner was leaving an apartment building. When he saw the officers, he ran back into the building and barricaded himself there, according to police. Police told him to come out, but he refused. Around 9:45 p.m., officers went into the apartment and arrested him.

Police sent an emergency alert message to area residents during the standoff, advising them to lock their doors and shelter in place.