From the Denver Zoo:

DENVER – Denver Zoo is excited to announce its first successful birth of a fishing cat.

The cub, whose sex is not yet known, is named Miso-Chi and was born on January 25. Visitors can see the cub learn to dive for live fish in the waters of the Marynelle Philpott Fishing Cat Lagoon at Toyota Elephant Passage now, alongside its mother.

The cub was born to mother Namfon and father Ronaldo. Namfon was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, in Washington D.C., in May 2012 and arrived from there in July 2013. Ronaldo was born at a private facility in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the propagation of rare and endangered species, in June 2013 and arrived at Denver Zoo from there in April 2014.

About fishing cats

As their name suggests, fishing cats are powerful swimmers and fish form an important part of their diet. However, they are generalist feeders, and rodents, amphibians and aquatic birds are also fare. The cats have been observed attracting fish by lightly tapping the water’s surface with their paw, mimicking insect movement. They then dive into water to catch the fish that come near and, because their claws do not fully retract, use them like fishing hooks to spear the slippery fish. Fishing cats also wade in shallow water to hunt for prey to scoop out.

Although they resemble a house cat, they are about twice the size of an average house cat. They can grow from about two to almost three feet long with a foot long tail. They also weigh 18 to 26 pounds and have stocky builds with short legs. Their fur is olive gray with dark spots arranged in longitudinal stripes down the back and a ringed tail tipped in black. They have flat-nosed faces with short round ears and six to eight distinctive dark lines running from above the eyes between the ears over the head to the neck. Fishing cats are very much adapted to their semi-aquatic life, with water resistant fur and webbed hind feet to power them through the water. Their short, flattened tail acts as a rudder to help control direction as they swim.

Fishing cats are scattered throughout southwest India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Sumatra, Java and Pakistan, living primarily in wetland areas like swamps, marshes and densely vegetated areas along rivers and streams.

Exact fishing cat population numbers in the wild aren’t known because they are so rarely encountered. However, it is believed there are less than 10,000 individuals and their numbers are declining. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies them as vulnerable. Their biggest threats are wetland destruction and conversion to farmland. They are also threatened by pollution from industry, agricultural pesticides, destructive fishing practices and poaching for food, medicine and body parts. In addition, fishing cats are targeted by local farmers because they are believed to kill small livestock and damage fishing nets. While this does happen occasionally, they are often blamed for acts other animals commit. Fishing cats are hunted for the exotic pet trade.