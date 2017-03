COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred in 2015, according to police.

Police said Gabriel Saucier, 28, was arrested Wednesday. He is accused of sexually assaulting two different women in 2015.

The first assault happened on August 31, 2015 on West Cucharras Street, just west of downtown. The second assault happened November 8, 2015, on South Nevada Avenue downtown. Police said the victim in that assault was an at-risk woman.

Police collected forensic evidence from both assaults and sent it to a lab for processing. In July 2016, investigators identified Saucier as a possible match to evidence from the first assault. Then, this month, investigators linked Saucier to both cases.