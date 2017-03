Related Coverage Frontier announces seven new destinations from Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado residents now have another option for getting to the Windy City. American Airlines is adding daily nonstop flights between Colorado Springs Airport and Chicago O’Hare.

The airline made the announcement Friday. The service starts July 5. Tickets can be purchased on aa.com beginning Sunday.

American will be one of three airlines to offer nonstop service between Colorado Springs and Chicago. United has offered the service for several years, and Frontier will begin offering it this summer.

American also offers nonstop flights between Colorado Springs and Dallas.

The airline will offer two flights each day in each direction. The schedule is:

AA 3002

Departs COS at 7:25 a.m.

Arrives at ORD at 11:00 a.m.

AA 2897

Departs COS at 12:15 p.m.

Arrives at ORD at 3:50 p.m.

AA 2897

Departs ORD at 9:50 a.m.

Arrives at COS at 11:31 a.m.

AA 3007

Departs ORD at 4:35 p.m.

Arrives at COS at 6:16 p.m.