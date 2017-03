Related Coverage Police investigating fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the July murder of a Colorado Springs man.

Police said the teen is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Gary Thomas, 20. Thomas was killed in a shooting on South Academy Boulevard in southern Colorado Springs early in the morning of July 16.

Police said a warrant for the suspect was issued on Tuesday. He was arrested Thursday in New Orleans.