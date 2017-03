COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are looking for the two men who robbed a southern Colorado Springs Subway last month.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. February 12 at the restaurant on B Street, just north of Fort Carson. Two men went in the front doors, took cash from the register, and left through another door. Deputies said both suspects were wearing masks and black hats. One was carrying a black pistol.

Deputies said another employee was working in the back of the restaurant at the time, and didn’t know about the robbery until the victim told him.

The victim told deputies the robbers may have come into the business earlier in the evening and asked if she was alone.

Surveillance images of the suspects are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Scott Mackey at 719-520-7291 or dispatch at 719-390-5555.