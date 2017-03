COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies across the state are cracking down on DUIs over the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

At least 88 law enforcement agencies statewide are participating in the crackdown, which runs from Friday, March 10 through Monday, March 20. St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17.

Last year’s St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period resulted in 455 DUI arrests statewide.