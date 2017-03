COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are notifying residents of a sexually violent predator who recently moved near downtown Colorado Springs.

Luke Brovetto, 36, will be on supervised release and parole.

He is living at 3033 East Platte Avenue #209 near Arrawanna and Tia Juana Streets, which is also currently the home of two other sexually violent predators.

Brovetto was convicted of attempted sexual assault in 2009 and attempted sexual assault on a child in 2002. Both convictions were in Teller County.

Brovetto was also convicted of violation of bond conditions in 2010, driving under the influence in 2009, driving while ability-impaired in 2007, felony theft in 2002, underage possession / consumption of alcohol in 2001, motor vehicle theft in 2001 and possession of an illegal weapon in 2001, according to police.

Brovetto is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brovetto is one of 16 sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs.

