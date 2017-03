COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an at-risk man who they said may be part of Colorado Springs’ homeless community.

Police said Clinton Harrison Sterling, 25, was last seen in the area of Briargate Parkway and Lexington Drive around 4:30 a.m. on November 22. At the time, he was walking, and may have been trying to hitchhike.

Police said Sterling may be in the homeless community in the Colorado Springs area.

Sterling is described as about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7598 or 719-444-7000.