COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than a hundred women took to the steps of City Hall in honor of a Day Without a Woman strike.

The goal is to remind the world of their importance by disappearing.

“Women’s work is vital to our community, to our nation, to our world. It’s really important to the functioning of a society,” said Catherine Grandorff, board president of Colorado Springs Feminists.

Hundreds of women wore red, refrained from shopping and took the day off work to show what a day without women would look like.

“I talked directly to my direct boss and he actually encourage me to come and do this because he thinks it’s a really important thing to come and really express your political beliefs and opinions,” said 23-year-old Margaret Manka.

It’s one of several strikes around the country organized to show what the work force and economy would look like if women did not participate.

The strike is organized by the same team behind the Women’s March on Washington back in January.

According to Forbes, women drive nearly 80 percent of all consumer purchasing.

Women at the rally stood up for a wide range of topics – from equal pay to work place protection – for vulnerable communities, including immigrants, refugees and the LGBTQ population

“When we talk about the word ‘feminism,’ it’s not an archaic term, it’s a term where we’re highlighting the inequality of women, but we also want to be inclusive of men and men’s rights. Men commit suicide at a rate much higher than women, that’s something that we want to address. And we want equality for genders and not just women,” said 23-year-old Kaeli King.

King just earned her master’s degree in human rights and international relations, with an undergraduate degree in women’s and ethnic studies.

She says globally there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done for feminism and equality.

“Women tend to make less for a job than a man does and we’re talking the same educational background, the same qualifications, same actual position, but they tend to make 73 percent of what a man would make. And that’s even worse for women of color. So, say a black woman would make about 63 cents to a man’s dollar. That’s quite significant in today’s day and age,” said King.

This strike was scheduled to coincide with International Women’s Day.

That originally started in the early 1900s, recognizing women’s economic, political and social achievements.