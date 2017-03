CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A drive-by shooting in Cañon City led to the arrest of 31-year-old Juancarlos Giraldo Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 1200 block of Short Street near S. 12th Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller said someone had driven by their home and fired a shot while they were outside with their family.

Deputies were able to find a car matching the description in the 1300 block of Elm Street a short time later.

Giraldo was immediately taken into custody. A woman also in the car was questioned and released at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Giraldo is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a no bond hold for charges including stalking, 2 counts of child abuse, 8 counts of reckless endangerment, 8 counts of felony menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic violence.