HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Park officials said Wednesday things continue to be “slow and steady” for April as she progresses toward giving birth.

“April remains in great condition with no concerns from keepers or our vet team,” officials with Animal Adventure Park said on Facebook. “Activity in the belly remains very visible to the eye. … Mother nature has everything timed right.”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

The internet sensation at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village about 130 miles northwest of New York City, is expected to give birth any time now.

They say the new calf will weigh around 150 pounds and will be about 6 feet tall at birth.

April will then raise her calf naturally, with weaning taking between 6 to 10 months or maybe longer.

Once April gives birth, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the new calf!

The zoo’s Giraffe Cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosed pen February 23.