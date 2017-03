COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Strawberry Hill Master Plan is moving forward, this time with input from the community.

The first in a series of public meetings was held at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High Wednesday night.

Back in May, The Broadmoor traded about 370-acres of land for the Strawberry Hill area.

The one stipulation from the city of Colorado Springs was that a conservation easement held by the Palmer Land Trust must be placed on the property.

That means there will still be public access and open space protection to all but 8.5 acres.

Now a land planning firm is working on a master plan on behalf of The Broadmoor.