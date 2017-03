COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A felony suspect is facing additional charges after he took cocaine into the El Paso County jail when he was booked there Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 9 a.m., they were sent to investigate a report of an illegal camp near Prospect Lake. They found the camp and talked to a man who was inside the tent. The man initially gave officers a fake name, and they determined he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

The suspect, Mario Custodio, was booked into jail. Officers then discovered he was in possession of suspected cocaine. He’s now charged with introducing contraband, along with the original warrant.