COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At least two outside fires are burning in western Colorado Springs this afternoon.

One fire started around 1 p.m. in the area of West Uintah Street and Manitou Boulevard, near Mesa Open Space. Manitou Boulevard is closed in the area, according to police.

Smoke from the fire, which police described as a “large outside fire,” is visible across Colorado Springs.

Another fire started just before noon off Gold Camp Road, just west of Cheyenne Mountain. The fire, which has been named the Saint Peters Dome Fire, has burned about 1/10 of an acre and is not growing in size, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three engines and one hand crew are fighting the fire. No roads are closed and no buildings are threatened, according to the forest service.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, due to gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m.