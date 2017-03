WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been deactivated after the two children reported missing in a Denver suburb were found safe.

The suspect, Norma Ortiz, is currently in custody.

The alert was issued just after 6 p.m. and the community was asked to be on the lookout for a white 2008 GMC Acadia with Colorado license plate 230XGF.

Authorities say Ortiz was last seen leaving Lutheran Medical Center located at 8300 W 38th Avenue.