PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities arrested a wanted man Tuesday after a short chase with police ended on the southern edge of the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus.

Lou Benjamin Trujillo-Arbour, 28, was wanted on no-bond warrants for possession of a controlled substance and vehicle theft. He was featured in the February 10 Fugitive Finder as one of Pueblo most wanted street criminals.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, they learned Trujillo-Arbour was at a home in the Belmont neighborhood. When they arrived at the home, they saw Trujillo-Arbour get into a car driven by 32-year-old Jessica Rae Martinez.

The two fled the area and detectives followed, trying to stop the car as it headed north on Bonforte and Bartley Boulevards.

Deputies say Trujillo-Arbour got out of the car and ran a short distance before he was caught.

In addition to the previous warrants, Trujillo-Arbour was also arrested for resisting arrest.

Martinez was arrested for vehicular eluding.

Both have been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.