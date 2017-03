WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A man who was caught on camera in Widefield undressing himself then walking around naked and touching himself has been arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Officials say 58-year-old Donald Hage has been booked into the Criminal Justice Center on charges of indecent exposure and third degree criminal trespassing.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously asked the community for help identifying Hage last week.

Authorities want to thank members of the community for calling in tips and providing information that led to Hage’s arrest.