LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Communities in northeast Colorado are asking for help after a quick-moving grass fire destroyed 5 homes and burned 30,000 acres.

The good news is that the fire is now 80 percent contained as of Tuesday night.

The Logan County Office of Emergency Management said 15 outbuildings have also burned, but that the extent of damage to livestock in Logan and neighboring Phillips County is not known yet.

Right now, the large fire has damaged fields, facilities, equipment and infrastructure.

There is an immediate need for hay, feed, fencing supplies, and people willing to provide trucking and more for farmers and ranchers.

Donations are pouring in from neighboring communities trying to help those forced from their homes.

“One of my best friends lost her home. It’s devastating, she’s devastated and it breaks my heart for everybody involved and like I said, if someone’s hurting in this community we all hurt.” said Alicia Schram, a resident of Haxtun.

>> Click here for more information on how you can help.