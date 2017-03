Related Coverage Colorado Springs Airport sees boost in passengers thanks to Frontier Airlines

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop flights between the Colorado Springs Airport and seven new cities, the airport announced Tuesday.

Service to Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. will begin this summer. Service to Fort Myers, Florida, and Tampa, Florida will begin in the fall.

Introductory fares start at $29. Tickets for the routes starting this summer are available now on Frontier’s website.

Frontier will be the only airline serving five of these cities from Colorado Springs. United Airlines already provides nonstop service from the Springs to Los Angeles and Chicago.

Denver-based Frontier returned to Colorado Springs in April 2016. They currently provide nonstop flights to Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

Airport officials credit Frontier’s return with helping increase passenger traffic at the airport. Airport traffic was up 10.6 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year.