COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a recent string of robberies, one of which resulted in a store owner’s death.

Police said 19-year-old Dustin Cole Logan, 18-year-old Phinehas Tyree Daniels, and a third suspect were arrested Thursday. The third suspect’s name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

The teens are accused of participating in seven recent robberies in Colorado Springs. Daniels and the juvenile suspect are also facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Donat Herr, who was killed during the robbery of Empire Liquor on February 15.

The teens are suspects in the following robberies:

On Tuesday, police said they arrested another suspect – a 16-year-old boy – for his association with the following robberies:

He has been charged with aggravated robbery and is currently in custody for sexual assault, according to police.

Police said they’re still investigating the robberies, and more arrests are anticipated.