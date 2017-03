COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs bar employee is facing charges after he assaulted a woman at the bar over the weekend, according to police.

Police said the reported assault happened Friday night or early Saturday morning at a bar in the 2100-block of East Platte Avenue, just east of Union Boulevard. The victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by a bar employee. Police are not releasing the name of the bar where it happened.

Police identified the suspect as Sean Benjamin Draper, 44, of Colorado Springs. He is charged with sexual assault and second-degree kidnapping.