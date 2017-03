MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A video showing a South Carolina mommy-to-be doing an impression of April the Giraffe is going viral.

Erin Dietrich is 39-weeks pregnant with baby number four.

On Sunday, she did her very own impression of April the Giraffe in a nearly 8-minute video, donning a giraffe mask, pacing the room, and taking a break sitting in a nearby chair.

Dietrich even shows off some dance moves.

In a Facebook comment accompanied by the video, Dietrich says “clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household!”

As of Monday night the video had over 22 million views.

Check out the spoof video below!