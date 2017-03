It’s a debate that’s sweeping the nation and dividing pizza lovers everywhere.

Is it acceptable to put pineapple on pizza?

The debate ignited over the weekend after a controversial tweet from a woman claimed a restaurant employee did not fulfill her order.

Ali tweeted “I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND” along with a photo depicting a $5 bill and message on the inside of the box saying, “Couldn’t bring myself to put pineapple on it. That’s gross. Sorry.”

I ORDERED A PIZZA WITH PINEAPPLE AND pic.twitter.com/VkmdaHYBwe — ali (@Try2ShootUsDown) March 5, 2017

Now, foodies all over are chiming in on whether or not pineapple is an acceptable pizza topping.

We simply searched Twitter to see what people were saying about the great pineapple on pizza debate, and things were pretty heated!

All we can say is everyone feels very strongly about the side they’re fighting for.

Here’s what pro-pineapple pizza eaters had to say:

it breaks my heart that people think pineapple doesn't belong on pizza — acute angle (@angelcasimiro12) March 7, 2017

my honest belief is that anyone who doesn't like pineapple on pizza just hasn't tried it — nell (@billweasIey) March 7, 2017

pineapple on pizza is a COMPLEX FLAVOR. not my fault your tastebuds suck and you can't appreciate refined tastes. — marykate 🍄 (@marykateem) March 7, 2017

people who think pineapple doesn't go on pizza are negative people you don't need in your life — Chance Harbour (@ChanceHarbour) March 7, 2017

While the anti-pineapple pizza eaters also had a few words of their own:

pineapple is good, pizza is good, PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA IS AN ABOMINATION #thenickmajorshow — katy wilson (@mxsadventvres) March 7, 2017

my sister just ordered pineapple on her pizza. cancelled — meg (@pakjaebum) March 7, 2017

It's a known fact that those that eat pineapple on pizza are the worst kind of people. #facts #saynotopineapple — Darryon Drummond (@DarryonDrummond) March 7, 2017

MY MOM LIKES PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA SHE CANT BE MY MOM ANYMORE — hey hey haYley (@90sNiallftafi) March 7, 2017

You tell us – are you a pineapple pizza lover or hater? Take the poll below!