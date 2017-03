COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on DUI charges after he crashed into a Colorado Springs home early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the neighborhood southeast of Barnes Road and Peterson Road. A pickup truck was headed west when it hit a parked car, went off the road, and crashed into the side of a house, hitting two cars that were parked inside the garage.

The driver ran away, but police later found him in the parking lot of a convenience store at Peterson Road and North Carefree Circle.

Police said no one inside the home was injured, but the home sustained significant damage.

The driver, 22-year-old Monico Morin, was arrested and charged with several traffic violations, including DUI. Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.