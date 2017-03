COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — IHOP is offering free short stacks for National Pancake Day Tuesday.

The free offer is available for dine-in only at restaurants nationwide Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are five IHOP locations in Colorado Springs, one in Fountain, and two in Pueblo.

In return for the free treat, IHOP is asking customers to donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

