FOX21 and the American Red Cross are partnering once again to honor some Hometown Heroes: businesses and individuals who exemplify courage, kindness, and unselfish character. Wayne Frazier has received the Adult Hero Award for saving lives through his willingness to help strangers.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wayne Frazier is not a firefighter.

“I’m an irrigation technician,” he laughed.

But that didn’t stop him from running into a burning building last May.

“I noticed there was some smoke coming out of the neighborhood,” Frazier said. “It was early evening and I thought it was too late for someone to be barbecuing so I told my wife ‘lets just head over there. It just doesn’t’ seem right.'”

When he circled around to the back he saw flames shooting up the side of the house.

Despite his wife’s pleas to stay in the car, Frazier jumped out and ran to see if he could help.

“She was extremely mad. She did not want me to go in there at all and I had no hesitation whatsoever, I jumped out and said I’ll be back.”

Frazier said he found a man in the backyard trying to put out the flames but he couldn’t tell him if anyone was still inside the burning home.

“The guy said ‘I don’t know, I don’t know,’ so I ran back inside and that’s where I saw an older gentleman sitting at the kitchen table eating dinner,” Frazier said.

The man had his back to the fire and had no idea he was in danger.

“I told him his house was on fire. I said he needs to get out. He refused and I said ‘we have to go, we have to go.'”

Frazier grabbed the man’s walker and helped him outside then ran back inside the burning house again to make sure no one else was left behind.

“There was no hesitation. There were BBQ grills, there was at least two BBQ grills. There were several propane tanks on the side of the house. I knew if there was anybody in that house they had a very minimal chance of getting out if the fire came around the corner,” he said.

By this time, the fire department had arrived so Frazier and his wife went to the neighboring homes and helped the residents there evacuate their homes.

“After that, that’s all. I left. I went home,” he said.

Frazier said he didn’t know the family because he doesn’t live in that neighborhood and there was no reason to stick around for a thank you.

“Like I said it wasn’t for glory or fame or anything. It was just, there’s too many people that stand around and don’t do anything and so there’s only a very few that actually stand up and do something nowadays,” he said.

To this day, Frazier doesn’t know who the family was and they don’t know him.

But he said he was contacted by the older gentleman’s daughter who lives out-of-state to say thank you for saving her father.

Hometown Heroes will receive their awards March 16 during a dinner at The Broadmoor.

